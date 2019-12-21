Dance+ 5: Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Blast Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Remo D'Souza's Dance+ 5 reality show has evidently raised the bar of the entertainment quotient as the latest season has featured some great performers. Now with the weekend episode scheduled to air tonight, fans are expecting a fun-filled episode as big stars are going to feature in it along with the contestants. Stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the cast of their next film Street Dancer 3D will be seen shaking a leg along with the contestants of the show.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Dance+ 5

Dance+ 5 has featured one dance group which has evidently garnered a lot of praise. The Creative Dance Crew has reportedly given some of the best performances throughout the course of this season. While interacting with Varun Dhawan during the episode, the Creative Dance Crew revealed how their respective fathers did not support their efforts of being dancers and always demotivated them. To this Varun expressed that he would love to choreograph the fathers' of the crew which left everyone stunned. To their surprise, Varun actually took the stage and shook a leg with the fathers' on the tunes of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Check out the video below:

