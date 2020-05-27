Shraddha Kapoor Praises Rajasthani Villagers For Helping Animals, Lauds Their Empathy

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has always been an active supporter of the protection of animals. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to praise some villagers from Rajasthan who did their bit to help the animals in that area. Shraddha Kapoor shared a news story on her social media which spoke about some villagers in Rajasthan digging reservoirs for the thirsty animals in their area.

Shraddha Kapoor thanked the villagers from Rajasthan as they dug reservoirs for the thirsty animals in their area

Shraddha Kapoor was all praises for the endeavors of the villagers to help the animals. Shraddha Kapoor called the empathy shown by villagers of Rajasthan's Pali village to be heart-warming. The Baaghi actor went on to thank the villagers for their selfless efforts. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post lauding the villagers from Rajasthan.

The empathy shown by the people from Rajasthan's Pali village is heartwarming. Thank you for your selfless efforts💫💜https://t.co/S5uCxiMrCB — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was also questioned about certain things about her fitness by a leading daily recently. Shraddha Kapoor was asked if she was watchful and attentive to her diet and if yes, then did she have any tips or guidelines that she follows to maintain a healthy physique. To this, Shraddha Kapoor answered that she is not extremely rigid with her diet because she is a foodie and loves food. However, she said that she tries to strike a balance between junk food and eating healthy.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in films like Chhichore, Street Dancer 3D, and Baaghi 3. The film Chhichore had her sport two different looks, one that of a college-going student and the other of a middle-aged woman. The film had her star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie reportedly won critical acclaim due to its unique subject.

The actor was also seen in the film, Street Dancer 3D which was a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colors of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie had her star opposite Varun Dhawan. It was helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The Ek Villian actor was also seen in Baaghi 3 which was an action thriller flick helmed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 was a sequel to Baaghi 2 (2018) and the third film in the Baaghi film series. Shraddha starred opposite Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the film.

