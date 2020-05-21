Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Diet Which Is Relatable & Will Surely Amaze You; Read

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented Bollywood actors in today's time. Due to her amazing physique and fit appearance in her last film’s Street Dancer and Baaghi 3, many have deliberated over how Shraddha Kapoor controls her diet to maintain her stunning fit body and figure. Here is Shraddha Kapoor’s diet secret revealed for you-

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast: See Full List

Shraddha Kapoor's relatable diet plan; read details here:

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was questioned about certain things about her fitness by a leading daily. Shraddha Kapoor was asked if she was watchful and attentive of her diet and if yes, then did she have any tips or guidelines that she follows to maintain a healthy physique. To this, Shraddha Kapoor answered that she is not rigid with her diet because she is a foodie and loves food. However, she said that she tries to keep a balance between junk food and eating healthy.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Best Films According To Popular Movie-rating Site Rotten Tomatoes

This is how the beautiful and amazingly fit actor defined to the audience that she is a foodie and just regulates her diet by balancing between junk food and eating healthy. Shraddha Kapoor is truly an inspiration for her fans. The actor had an amazing year in 2019 with successes like Saaho and Chhichhore. Also, she is celebrating the success of Baaghi 3 and will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial.

Also read | Cameraman Trailing Shraddha Kapoor Falls Flat On His Face; See Pics

Her best and most loved-movies are Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Stree, Chhichhore, and Saaho among others. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

Street Dancer 3D was a dance film set in London and is based on the multifarious colours of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Baaghi 3 was an action thriller flick helmed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 is a sequel to Baaghi 2 (2018) and the third film in the Baaghi film series. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the prominent roles. In both the movies, she had an astounding look and an impressive fit figure which the actor flaunted in songs 'Dus Bahane'.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Or Shraddha Kapoor: Whose Pairing With Sushant Singh Rajput Was Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.