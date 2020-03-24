Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Aashiqui 2 is unarguably one of the most memorable films of the superhit onscreen pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by director Mohit Suri, Aashiqui 2 cemented Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's presence in the Hindi film Industry.

From dialogues, scenes to songs, everything about Aashiqui 2 became a rage. So much so that even after 7 years of its release, the songs of the film are sill popular amid the masses.

Aashiqui 2 is a romantic musical drama film, which revolves around the life of a popular singer who ruins his career due to his alcohol addiction, Aditya Roy Kapur essayed that role beautifully in the film. However, his character helps Shraddha Kapoor aka Aarohi, an upcoming singer, to build her musical career in the movie.

In this musical journey, the two fall in love. Aashiqui 2 songs are full of romance, love and pain. They are relatable and gives you goosebumps. Let's take a look at the soulful jukebox of the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.

Melodious jukebox of Aashiqui 2

Tum Hi Ho

The love anthem of the decade which gave Arijit Singh's musical career his biggest hit is Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Composed by Mithoon, Tum Hi Ho also features the iconic Aashuiqi jacket pose. Shraddha Kapoor's turquoise blue saree became a trend in 2013.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu is Shraddha Kapoor's introductory track in the film. The actor looked stunning in the video and performed it beautifully. Sung by singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal, it is counted amidst the more popular tracks from the record-breaking album.

Chahun Main Ya Naa

Sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, Chahun Main Ya Naa is a peppy love song from Aashiqui 2. This song gives Aarohi and Rahul's professional relationship a personal angle in the film.

Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi

Aditya Roy Kapur played a rockstar in the movie, and this show is a part of his concert. Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi is a heart-warming track by Arijit Singh.

Hum Mar Jayenge

Filmed on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya, this is a sad track from the musical drama. It takes you through the journey of Aarohi and Rahul's love story in the film.

Bhula Dena

A heart-wrenching song in Aashiqui 2. A song where Aditya's character decides to commit suicide in order to save his lady love aka Shraddha Kapoor's musical career in the film. A soulful track which will leave you teary-eyed.

Piya Aaye Na

The musical excellence KK gave his voice for this melodious track along with Tulsi Kumar. It is an emotional track with deep lyrics and soft music.

