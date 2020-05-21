Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast: See Full List

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is considered amongst the most bankable female superstars in Bollywood. She was last seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff. Even though the film could not live up to its hype, Shraddha's look in the film became quite a trend.

The actor has worked in several blockbuster films with some of the biggest stars, from Prabhas to Amitabh Bachchan, and has done a variety of roles. The Luv Ka The End actor has also featured in several movies with an ensemble cast in her acting career. So let's take a look at the list of Shraddha Kapoor's movies which was backed with a stellar ensemble cast.

Shraddha Kapoor's movies with an ensemble cast

1. Teen Patti (2010)

Source: A still from Teen Patti trailer/ Youtube

In 2010, Shraddha K made her Bollywood debut with Leena Yadav's Teen Patti. A thriller drama, with an enviable star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff amid several. But it was Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley's presence in the movie which created a lot of anticipation around Teen Patti. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box-office miserably and failed to create any impact.

2. Haider (2014)

Shraddha Kapoor collaborated with super hit Jodi of Vishal Bharadwaj and Shahid Kapoor for Haider. Based on Shakespeare's play Hamlet, Haider did ground-breaking business at the box-office. Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon amid several other popular B-town actors were a part of Haider's ensemble cast.

3. ABCD 2 (2015)

In 2015, Shraddha Kapoor featured in her first dance flick ABCD 2, bankrolled by Disney. Numerous artists were a part of ABCD 2 like Dharmesh, Raghav, Puneet, Lauren, etc. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in Remo D'Souza's dance movie. Celebrated actor turned director Prabhu Deva also played a pivotal role in ABCD 2, which was a commercial success at the box-office.

4. Rock On 2 (2016)

After the humongous success of Farhan Akhtar's Rock On in 2008, the makers of the film came back with its sequel in 2016 titled Rock On 2. SK played the role of a musician in the musical drama with an ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai amongst others. Shraddha Kapoor's Rockstar look in the movie was highly appreciated by audiences.

5. Chhichhore (2019)

Another blockbuster hit of Shraddha Kapoor was Chhichhore, helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. It was a story about college life, friends, studies, parenting, and a positive attitude. Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of Maya in Chhichhore, and she was the only female actor in the ensemble cast. Actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Bhasin, Navin Polishetty amid others played significant roles in the film.

6. Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Street Dancer 3D is Shraddha Kapoor's second film with Varun Dhawan and Remo D. As the name suggests, Street Dancer 3D is a story about some street dancers who battle it out with some professionals in a dance battle, and beat them. Songs of Street Dancer 3D like Lahore, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Garmi are chartbuster hits. SK looked drop-dead gorgeous in Street Dancer 3D and her killer dance moves were the talk of the town. Street Dancer 3D has an ensemble cast of Salam Yusuff Khan, Puneet, Dharmesh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Nora Fatehi and many more.

