Shraddha Kapoor Raises Awareness About Caged Animals; See Post

After reposting Mumbai Police's hilarious way of spreading awareness about Coronavirus, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media raising her voice against the captivity of animals for years. Kapoor shed some light on the lack of empathy that humans have towards animals by reposting a collage of caged animals, originally posted by Earth on its official Instagram handle. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people across the world are finding it difficult and depressing to stay under complete lockdown, and Kapoor took the opportunity to make her fans realise that animals feel likewise too.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Is An Avid Reader And These Instances Are Proof

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Childhood Pictures Are Too Adorable To Miss; Check Them Out

Shraddha Kapoor raised awareness about the lives of animals in captivity

Shraddha Kapoor's love for animals is quite evident from her social media handles and the Baaghi 3 actor proved it yet again by reposting Earth's Instagram post about the lonely and vulnerable lives of animals in captivity. Kapoor made a collage of all the images of caged animals, shared on Earth's Instagram handle and reposted it on her official handle. In addition to sharing the photographs, the Stree actor also reposted their caption, asking her fans to extend their empathy towards other living beings who share this planet with us.

Shraddha's reposted caption read, "So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎



As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with.



Millions of animals have been isolated for their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviours including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal.



So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated for their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth"

Also Read | 5 Tips To Follow From Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram During Quarantine

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the third instalment of the blockbuster Baaghi franchise, alongside Tiger Shroff. On the other hand, Kapoor will reportedly be seen reprising her role in the sequel of her blockbuster horror-comedy Stree next. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao yet again in Stree 2. However, no official announcement about the same has been made till now.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Loves To Pose For Pictures Against Scenic Backgrounds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.