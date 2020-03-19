Tiger Shroff Calls Salman Khan And Hrithik Roshan Bollywood's 'lion And Cheetah'

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, in a recent interview, with an online portal called Salman Khan Bollywood's lion and his War co-star Hrithik Roshan Bollywood's cheetah. When asked about the reason for calling Salman Khan Bollywood's lion, Tiger revealed that the Dabangg actor has an unfathomable fan following who love and adore him. Tiger Shroff went ahead and compared himself to Salman Khan's lucky bracelet and added that if Khan's bracelet had an Instagram page, it would have more followers than Tiger's Instagram.

Tiger Shroff also added that he is in awe of Salman Khan. Although Tiger Shroff has never worked with the Dabangg actor, but his father Jackie Shroff will be sharing the screen space with him for an upcoming movie. Jackie Shroff will play a pivotal role in Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In the same interview, Tiger Shroff revealed that he idolises Hrithik Roshan. He was all praises for his War co-star and called him the cheetah of Bollywood. Simply because Hrithik is a versatile actor according to Tiger. He exclaimed that the Krrish actor is capable of doing anything and everything with his mind and body.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff has started work on his next film. He will be seen in the titular role in the sequel to his debut movie Heropanti. The sequel titled Heropanti 2's poster was recently released amping up the expectations of the fans.

