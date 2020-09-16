Shraddha Kapoor Says It's Been A Long Time & That She Misses THIS 'friend', Take A Look

Actor Shraddha Kapoor recently uploaded a picture of a camera on her Instagram story. She also added that she missed this 'friend' and that it had 'been a long time'. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's recent Instagram post.

Shraddha Kapoor misses this 'friend'

Pic Credit: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

In the post uploaded by the actor on her Instagram story, fans can see a camera with the caption 'It's been a long time, My friend'. The actor also added a purple heart emoji in her caption. The picture is very clear and has a blue tint to it as well.

The actor seems to indicate that she misses being on sets. The lockdown had forced all shooting and filming to stop. Films and shows can now resume shooting following the guidelines provided by the government.

Shraddha Kapoor is very active on her Instagram. The actor keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In one of her last posts, fans can spot the legendary singer Asha Bhosle next to her sister Meena. The actor added - 'Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji' (sic). Take a look at her post:

In another one of her posts, fans can spot a throwback picture of Shakti Kapoor. The post was again on the occasion of her father's birthday. The star mentioned - 'Birthday Baapu! @shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In terms of her work, the actor was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury, Ankita Lokhande and Disha Patani. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans. The film earned â‚¹17.50 crores at the box office on the first day of its release, as per many reports.

Promo Pic Credit: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

