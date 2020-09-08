Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'double Birthday' With 'Aajis' Asha Bhosle And Meena Khadikar

The Mangeshkar sisters, Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar and Asha Mangeshkar Bhosle, have turned a year older on September 7 and September 8, 2020, respectively. While Meena turned 89 on September 7, younger sister and legendary singer Asha turned 87 years old on September 8. Thus, the sister duo's great-niece and Baaghi 3 actor, Shraddha Kapoor is having a 'double birthday' celebration.

Shraddha Kapoor extends sweet birthday wishes for her 'Aajis'

Earlier this morning, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photograph of 'Aajis' Asha Bhosle and Meena Khadikar, giving major sibling goals as they posed for the camera in twinning white sarees. However, while Bhosle's saree comprised hints of black, Khadikar's saree featured hints of golden. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shraddha wished both Bhosle and Khadikar on their 87th and 89th birthday respectively. The Saaho actor captioned the post, "Double birthday love @asha.bhosle #MeenaAaji". The Padma Vibhushan awardee was also quick to comment on her great-niece's post as she wrote, "Thank You Beta".

Check out her IG post below:

On the other hand, Asha also took to her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister on the occasion of her 89th birthday yesterday. Bhosle shared a black and white photograph with sister Meena from back in days to pen a heartfelt birthday wish fr her. Sharing the major throwback photo, the Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko singer wrote, "Join me in wishing my elder sister Meena Tai on her 89th birthday today. Meena Tai & I in this photo as I remember our childhood days. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the...(sic)".

Take a look

For the unversed, Meena and Asha are the daughters of the prolific Marathi theatre actor, Deenanath Mangeshkar and the real sisters of the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar. While Lata is the eldest daughter of Deenanath, Meena is the second eldest daughter of the theatre actor, followed by Asha, Usha, and brother Hridaynath. Although all the four Mangeshkar sisters are veteran playback singers, Lata and Asha have established their names in the history of Indian cinema like no other.

