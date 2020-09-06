Shraddha Kapoor shares emotional video in memory of Sushant as 'Chhichhore' clocks 1 year

Reminiscing about fond memories on the sets of comedy-drama Chhichhore, actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a video on social media while celebrating the one-year anniversary of the film ‘in loving memory` of Sushant Singh Rajput. The short video chronicles some behind the screen pictures and short clips featuring the cast and crew of the film and some immemorable moments with the late actor. While captioning the pos, Shraddha wrote, “in loving memory.”

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates one year of Chhichhore

The emotional clip starts with the song `Woh Din` from the film playing in the backdrop, as the frame shows an album with the star cast of the film opening--that read, "Woh din bhi kya din the." As the album opens up--it shows Sushant sitting in a taxi which later shows his bond with the team members featuring Shraddha, Varun Sharma, and some candid moments with the other cast members. The video also showcases some of the most cherished memories from the film set while shooting it. The short clip also shows a glimpse of the bonding scenes between the star cast and the film director and producer. The clip concludes with a crowd shouting Chhichhore as Sushant waves his hands in the air.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Govt's Order Declaring 600 Acres Of Aarey As 'reserved Forest'

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shraddha Kapoor And Her Brother Look All Sorts Of Cute In This Pic

Varun Sharma was the first one to comment under the post and poured his love for the video with several heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Varun was Prateik Babbar who also poured in his love for the emotional post. The story of the much-loved film revolves around a tragic incident that forces Anirudh (Sushant), who is a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labeled as losers. The film remained special for many as it primarily highlighted real issues and connected with the youth of the country. Chhichhore is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Her 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor On His Birthday; See Post

Read: Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Pay Tribute



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.