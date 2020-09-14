Shraddha Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her Indoor Yoga Sessions, Calls It 'magic'

On Monday morning, September 14, Shraddha Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her yoga session at home. Kapoor shared a collage of pictures in which she could be seen performing different yoga postures. The actor sported a black trouser with a pink tank top. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Yoga magic." Take a look below.

Shraddha Kapoor performs yoga at home

On Monday morning, Kapoor broke another big news as she announced that her 2018 film titled Stree is all set to release in Japan. Shraddha took to her Twitter account and shared a Japanese poster of the film. "Stree is all set to conquer Japan! Releasing today, beware," she tweeted. Aparshakti Khurrana also reposted Maddock Films' post on Instagram. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial titled, Baaghi 3. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Baaghi 3 opened to great numbers at the box office. As the film was released a few weeks before the lockdown was imposed, the makers of Baaghi 3 released the film on the digital streaming platform, Disney+Hostar.

Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration news broke the internet in December 2019. The makers of their upcoming film tweeted, "Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021." Earlier in August, the duo met up at Luv Ranjan's office in Mumbai. Pictures of the two stars were all over the internet as they got papped by the photographers. The co-stars arrived at the office in their respective cars.

As per the recent report of Pinkvilla, Amar Kaushik's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Bhediya, will star Sharddha opposite Varun Dhawan. A source close to the site stated that Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top contenders for Bhediya. The source further added that Amar Kaushik has given her a narration and she has liked it. However, Shraddha has not made an official announcement about the same.

