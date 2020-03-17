Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Home-cooked Food, Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-watering Lunch Plate

Bollywood celebrities are known to entertain their fans with different kinds of movies and amazing characters they perform on-screen. Apart from fashion trends, these Bollywood celebrities are also known to create major awareness about fitness by posting their gym routines or even creating a particular campaign for the same. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor gave her fans a sneak peek into her lunch plate as she was staying home for lunch.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a snap of her mouth-watering lunch plate. In her plate, a whole wheat roti could be seen accompanied by sprout salad, a pickle, and two veggies. Her lunch plate looks like a homemade healthy meal as she captions the picture “Being home 🏡✨💜 #Veggie”.

Shraddha Kapoor has been one of those celebrities who have given their fans major fitness goals with their well-maintained body. The actor has always encouraged people to stay fit and healthy.

The #WhatsInYourDabba campaign

Talking about celebrities encouraging their fans to live a healthy lifestyle, in the recent past, Twinkle Khanna came up with a chain where the actor started unveiling the dish for the day and calling it ‘What’s in your Dabba?’ When the actor came up with the chain, she made sure to nominate people further to take the chain ahead and tell them to post a picture with the phrase #WhatsInYourDabba. This was done to promote a healthy lifestyle and to know more about healthy Indian food. This challenge was taken by various celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Tusshar Kapoor.

