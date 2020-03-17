Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ok Jaanu': Fascinating Trivia You Probably Didn't Know

Shraddha Kapoor featured along with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in the flick, Ok Jaanu. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a couple who migrate to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. Sparks fly between the two and decide to get in a physical relationship, but their careers leave them to choose between their ambitions and love.

The screenplay of Ok Jaanu is penned by Mani Ratnam, while Gulzar has written the wonderful dialogues. The flick helmed by Shaad Ali was released on January 13, 2017. Here are some of the interesting trivia on the movie:

Lesser-known facts about Shraddha Kapoor's 'OK Jaanu'

The ringtone on Aditya's phone in the movie is from the widely known Contra game from Stage 2.

The Humma Song is recreated from a Tamil song that contains the same name from the movie Bombay (1995), with the composer for the song being A. R. Rahman, who also composed The Humma Song.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor have earlier collaborated in Aashiqui 2 (2013). Ok Jaanu was their second collaboration.

Ok Jaanu is the remake of a Tamil movie titled OK Kanmani, which is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Leela Samson, who portrayed the lead role in the movie, is the only actor who played in both versions of the movie — Hindi and Tamil.

The song titled Kitna Pyara Tujhe, which is from Raja Hindustani movie was sampled from the song titled Kinha Sona, this song is added in Ok Jaanu.

Tanishk Bagchi and Baadshah asked A. R Rahman to listen to the remake of The Humma Song and then is only when they started working towards the song.

