Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ok Jaanu': Fascinating Trivia You Probably Didn't Know

Shraddha Kapoor featured along with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in the flick, Ok Jaanu. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a couple who migrate to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. Sparks fly between the two and decide to get in a physical relationship, but their careers leave them to choose between their ambitions and love.
The screenplay of Ok Jaanu is penned by Mani Ratnam, while Gulzar has written the wonderful dialogues. The flick helmed by Shaad Ali was released on January 13, 2017. Here are some of the interesting trivia on the movie:
ALSO READ | When Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh Stunned In Red Jumpsuits
ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Sure Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Blue And Here's Proof; See Pictures
ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Is Often Seen Laughing Her Heart-out In Her Insta Posts; See Pics
ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Shares Endearing Pic On Mum Shivangi's B'day, Co-star Tiger Becomes A Fan
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.