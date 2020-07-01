Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Cats And Has The Sweetest Nickname For Them

Throughout the Coronavirus quarantine, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on her social media. With live sessions, throwback pictures, and regular posts, she stays in constant touch with her fans. When one goes through her profile, it is clear that she is a huge animal lover and loves posting about them. She took to her social media on June 1 to share an adorable picture of cats and had the sweetest nickname for them.

Shraddha Kapoor shares cute pictures of cats

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture of two cats. In the picture, the two cats are seen calmly lying down on a footpath. In her caption, Shraddha wrote, "Gugus ðŸ˜ðŸ’œ". [sic]

Fans and celebrity pals were quick to jump in the comments section and admire the cats. Many celebrities like Dia Mirza, Prateik Babbar, and Karan Raj Kohli took to their comments section to drop down a few hearts on the picture. A Shraddha Kapoor fan account wrote, "They are so cuteeâ¤ï¸ðŸ™†ðŸ™†ðŸ™†", while many fans continued to comment heart emojis on the post.

Shraddha Kapoor also often shares adorable pictures of her pet dog, Shyloh. Her dog is a Lhasa Apso and she also shares adorable videos of him with her fans. She shared the most adorable video with him on Sunday and wrote in the caption, "Happy Sunday ðŸ™ƒðŸ’œ #ShylohBabu". [sic]

On work front

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and Kapoor played the character of Siya Nandan in the film. It revolves around Ronnie, who is an over-protective brother, and takes on a feared terrorist in Syria to rescue his kidnapped brother.

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The dance drama was directed by Remo D'Souza and Kapoor essayed the character of Inayat in the film. As for her upcoming films, the actor has been roped in for a yet-untitled Luv Ranjan film which is also expected to star Ranbir Kapoor.

