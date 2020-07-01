This Fan-made Video Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur Will Melt Your Heart; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 2013. The backbone of the musical romantic drama was the adorable screen-chemistry between the good-looking pair. Then in 2017, Shraddha Kapoor once again shared screen-space with Aditya in OK Jaanu, a romantic film. Their fans were in awe of their camaraderie in the movie. The reel-couple has a massive fanbase since Aashiqui 2 days. A super-cute video of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur has been surfacing online nowadays, created by a fan. Have a look.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Co-stars With Whom She Has Shared Screen Space More Than Once

This Fan Edit of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will melt your heart

The person who made this video seems to be an ardent admirer of Shraddha and ARK. As you can see, several adorable BTS moments of the charming pair can be seen in this video The endearing video features Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's BTS moments from OK Jaanu sets and some ad-shoots. It starts with both Shraddha and Aditya sharing a warm hug. Then you can see a series of short BTS fun-moments.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Movies In Which She Played A Passionate Singer, See Full List Here

From a quick harmless fight session to posing with a wallpaper in a showroom, you can see it all in this fan-edit video. Another portion of the fan-made video includes Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur trying some asanas, rehearsing dance steps, etc. But what draws one's attention the most in this video, is the very comfort level that Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur share with each other. As they look extremely happy and comfortable in each other's company. Lastly in this fan edit video, you can also see some unmissable stills of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur together.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Five Smashing Hit Songs Which Are Remakes, See List

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Whereas Malang was Aditya Roy Kapur's last cinematic release at the box-office, which turned out to be a commercial success. Recently, news regarding the makers of Malang roping in Shraddha Kapoor for Malang 2 has been doing the rounds. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor will play the female lead in the sequel of the action-thriller opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Has Had A Colourful Love Life, Check The List Of People He Has Dated Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.