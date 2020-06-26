As 'Dil Bechara' Goes For OTT Release, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao All Hearts For It

Bollywood celebrities are promoting the latest poster of Dil Bechara, which is the last venture of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, fans of the late actor are against the OTT release of Dil Bechara on Disney + Hotstar. Here are other details that you must check out. Read on:

Fans against Dil Bechara OTT release

Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar took to their social media and promoted Dil Bechara on their official Instagram accounts. Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra has written a long post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram alongside the poster. Moreover, Sanjana Sanghi has also updated her fans with the news, while Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Singh, and Rajkummar Rao dropped heart-shaped emoticons in the captions of their Instagram posts. Check out some of them.

On the other hand, celebrities like Vikas Guppta have requested Fox Star India for Dil Bechara's big release after the lockdown. Fans and followers on the platform are also against the OTT release. They have taken to the comment section and are urging everyone to try for theatrical release as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Moreover, they have created the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen to demand a theatrical release of Dil Bechara. It has been trending on different social media platforms. A twitter user also wrote that it was their final chance to watch Sushant Singh Rajput exhibit his talent on celluloid. He also considered that an OTT release would not do justice to the late actor. So, people have showcased their willingness to wait for the cinemas to re-open and watch Dil Bechara. Check out the fans' tweets along with the trending hashtag.

#DilBecharaOnBigScreen. It’s our final chance to watch Sushant exhibit his incredible & unsung talent on celluloid. I think he deserves that at least, an OTT release won’t do justice to him. No matter how long it takes for cinemas to re-open, I will wait for it. pic.twitter.com/kDz9TxzHWo — Deepak Tyagi (@DeepakT33934123) June 16, 2020

#DilBecharaOnBigScreen is trending

But the reality is they are releasing that

On an OTT platform #hotstar .

We want #SSR last movie on big screen. pic.twitter.com/Ds7YNYPRIl — ð™‹ð™ð˜¼ð˜¿ð™” ð™ð™ð™„ð™‹ð˜¼ð™ð™ƒð™„ ðŸ”¥ (@pradverse) June 16, 2020

The poster featuring Sushant Singh Rajput alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi shows that the Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Earlier, the movie was to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the release date was postponed. Check out the poster of Dil Bechara.

About the movie

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. Debutant Mukesh Chhabra has helmed the movie, which is an adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara revolves around the lives of two cancer patients. The last movie of the late actor also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

