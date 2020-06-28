Shraddha Kapoor's Co-stars With Whom She Has Shared Screen Space More Than Once

Shraddha Kapoor has worked with several superstars in Bollywood over the years, like Amitabh Bachchan in Teen Patti, or Prabhas in Sahoo. There are a couple of actors with whom Shraddha Kapoor has shared screen space more than once. So let's take a look at the list of Shraddha Kapoor's co-stars with whom she has featured in a film more than once.

Actors with whom Shraddha Kapoor worked more than once

1. Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur first worked together in Mohit Suri's musical blockbuster Aashiqui 2 in 2013. This second edition of the original 1990 Aashiqui franchise did wonders at the box-office. But it was Shraddha and Aditya's stunning screen chemistry in the movie which was the backbone of the film. The successful reel-jodi came back in 2017 for Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu. Even though Ok Jaanu failed to re-create the same Aashiqui 2 magic in cinemas, viewers and critics both lauded the camaraderie between the lead pair in the romantic film.

2. Varun Dhawan

On multiple occasions, Shraddha has said that Varun Dhawan is one of her favourite co-stars. They are also close friends in real-life. Varun and Kapoor have featured in two dance movies together, both directed by Remo D'Souza. First ABCD 2 in 2015 then Street Dancer 3D in 2020. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in both these dance flicks were widely appreciated.

3. Shahid Kapoor

Apart from doing romantic comedies and dance moves, the Sahoo actor has also done more intense, serious films. Most of these movies are with Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor. Shraddha first appeared opposite Shahid Kapoor in the critically acclaimed Vishal Bharadwaj movie Haider in 2014. Then four years later, she starred in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Haider was a huge commercial success, but Batti Gul Meter Chalu failed to impress the audience.

4. Tiger Shroff

Another actor with whom Shraddha Kapoor has worked more than once is Tiger Shroff. Shraddha and Tiger have featured together in films from the same franchise. First, in Baaghi in 2016, then Baaghi 3 in 2020. Baaghi which released in 2016 was a magnanimous hit at the BO. But unlike its first film, the third instalment of Baaghi simply went unnoticed at the box-office. High-octane action sequences and foot-tapping music are major highlights of these Shraddha Kapoor movies.

5. Riteish Deshmukh

Another popular actor with whom SK has worked in more than one movie is Riteish Deshmukh. First, they starred in Mohit Suri's revenge drama Ek Villian (2014), and then Baaghi 3 in 2020. However, Shraddha was never paired opposite Riteish in either of the films. In Ek Villian, Riteish Deshmukh played the antagonist, and in Baaghi 3, he played her brother-in-law.

