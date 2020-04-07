The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shraddha Kapoor Takes Handwash Challenge, But Her Seahorses Steal The Show | Watch

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and shared a video in she is seen taking up the handwash challenge. But all eyes are on pretty seahorses on her basin.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

The Coronavirus outbreak has compelled everyone to stay indoors. The celebrities of the star-studded industry are doing their best in urging fans to inculcate in the habit of following basic habits at home like washing hands, drinking warm water etc. Speaking of which, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media on Monday night to share a video of her 'hand wash' challenge, spreading the vital message of taking care of ourselves and the community while we are home. 

Shraddha Kapoor's handwash challenge

On April 6, Shraddha Kapoor's handwash challenge video made quite some noise online. While many fans were swooning on the beautiful actor, a fan also noticed the pretty little seahorses on her washbasin. The Baaghi 3 actor, in the video, is seen washing her hands perfectly to stay safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's handwash challenge video here. 

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s love and passion for doodling is extremely adorable | Check out her art

Fans react to Shradhha Kapoor's handwash challenge video

Also Read | Every Picture Of Shraddha Kapoor With Varun Dhawan Since 'ABCD 2' | See Pics

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for lockdown in the country, celebs are sharing their whereabouts on social media and keeping fans enthralled. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's workout videos amid quarantine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's dog Shyloh turns into 'Kabir Singh' in her latest post, see pic

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Best Scenes From The 'Baaghi' Franchise That Were Loved By Audiences

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING