Shraddha Kapoor Takes Handwash Challenge, But Her Seahorses Steal The Show | Watch

The Coronavirus outbreak has compelled everyone to stay indoors. The celebrities of the star-studded industry are doing their best in urging fans to inculcate in the habit of following basic habits at home like washing hands, drinking warm water etc. Speaking of which, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media on Monday night to share a video of her 'hand wash' challenge, spreading the vital message of taking care of ourselves and the community while we are home.

On April 6, Shraddha Kapoor's handwash challenge video made quite some noise online. While many fans were swooning on the beautiful actor, a fan also noticed the pretty little seahorses on her washbasin. The Baaghi 3 actor, in the video, is seen washing her hands perfectly to stay safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's handwash challenge video here.

Being home 💫🏡🦋



It’s #TimeToCare for ourselves, for each other and our communities. The simplest way is to stay home and wash your hands well and regularly 🙃 @TheBodyShopIND has me ‘hands on’ 😉💜 #StayHomeStaySafe #WashYourHands #TimeToCare pic.twitter.com/nubfvzHOyd — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 6, 2020

Fans react to Shradhha Kapoor's handwash challenge video

Yes we can do thkx madam for giving advice to everyone plz u also stay in home and stay safe .👍🙏🙏🙏 — veer Shingrakhiya (@SagarShingrakh4) April 6, 2020

Hii shraddha... Hope ur doing fine... The best thing I liked in ur video is u kept ur tap off while washing ur 👐.. Hope ur having a gr8 time wid 👪. God bless u. — Lalchand Khater (@KhaterLalchand) April 6, 2020

Lovely message mam🤗 — ❦𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓪 𝓢❦ 👸🇮🇳💞 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝓎 𝐻𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝓎 𝒮𝒶𝒻𝑒 (@Simashah26) April 6, 2020

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for lockdown in the country, celebs are sharing their whereabouts on social media and keeping fans enthralled. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's workout videos amid quarantine.

