Every Picture Of Shraddha Kapoor With Varun Dhawan Since 'ABCD 2' | See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are known for their chemistry on-screen and friendship off-screen. The two have starred in two dance dramas and essayed brilliant dancing skills as well as acting talent. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s friendship go way back. The two are childhood friends and were in rival schools, which led them to boast about their schools in front of each other. The two have come a long way since then!

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Best Scenes From The 'Baaghi' Franchise That Were Loved By Audiences

Here is every picture of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as seen on the former’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen journey with Varun Dhawan began with the film ABCD 2. It was a sequel to the hit helmed by Remo D’Souza. The film marked a career first for both the new actors in the industry in 2015, essaying characters out of their comfort zone. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha went under rigorous training for the film.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Or Shraddha Kapoor, Who Wore The White Corset Outfit Better?

Once the film was underway, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were seen promoting the film all over the country. Shraddha Kapoor frequently uploaded selfies of the two. The two actors are lean and fresh looking in these pictures.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Dog Shyloh Turns Into 'Kabir Singh' In Her Latest Post, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were seen in a scintillating magazine cover around the release of the film ABCD 2

Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan partnered up for the second film Street Dancer 3D. The film was tagged to be a part 3 of the ABCD franchise, however, it depicted Shraddha and Varun in a newer concept of dance flicks. Once again Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan came together for several events related to the film.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Her Dog Shyloh Is All You Need To See Today

Here are some more pictures of Shraddha and Varun as seen on Shraddha Kapoor's photos on IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.