Shraddha Kapoor's Best Scenes From The 'Baaghi' Franchise That Were Loved By Audiences

Shraddha Kapoor has been a crucial part of the Baaghi franchise. She starred opposite Tiger Shroff in the first installment of the series and recently the duo also shared screen space in Baaghi 3.

Shraddha Kapoor's applause-worthy performance in the Baaghi series

Fans seem to love the pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff on the silver screen and shower huge love for their last collaboration in Baaghi 3.

Baaghi

Both Shraddha Kapoor's character and performance in Baaghi were appreciated by the audiences. Shraddha Kapoor worked really hard for her role in Baaghi and got trained in hand to hand combat to shoot for multiple action scenes in the movie. Her action and drama scenes along with dance numbers were hugely appreciated by critics and fans alike. Take a look at some of Shraddha Kapoor's best scenes from Baaghi.

Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 was a huge success at the box-office and fans loved the pair on screen. Shraddha Kapoor once again trained really well to perform many stunts in the movie. Along with her co-star Tiger Shroff, Shraddha had to work really hard to share the screen with him and perform the perfect action scenes just like in the first installment of the series. Shraddha Kapoor's action sequences were challenging, and her dance performance in the songs also garnered appreciation. Check out these amazing dance numbers from the film that Shraddha nailed perfectly. The movie also starred Ritesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

