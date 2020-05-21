Shraddha Kapoor To Reunite With 'Half Girlfriend' Maker Mohit Suri For 'Malang' Sequel?

Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur was recently premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. The makers of the movie ended it on a cliffhanger with only a clue that was the voice of a girl talking to Anil Kapoor. As reported by an entertainment portal, the girl behind the voice is Shraddha Kapoor. Read on to know more about it.

The makers of Malang reportedly confirmed the sequel is on papers. Now, an entertainment portal’s source informed that Shraddha Kapoor would be reuniting with Mohit Suri for the movie Malang 2. Reportedly, Mohit Suri offered Shraddha to play the lead in Malang, however, due to lack of dates then she couldn’t manage to do so. Therefore, later, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya.

The report stated that later when Mohit asked Shraddha Kapoor to do the voiceover at the end, she immediately agreed. Before the voiceover was done, Shraddha Kapoor was known to the fact that this voiceover could lead to the making of a sequel. The report stated that the sequel discussion had already happened between Mohit Suri and Shraddha Kapoor before she agreed to do the voiceover. Mohit Suri and Shraddha Kapoor have collaborated before for movies like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villian. Malang 2 will mark their fourth collaboration together.

According to media reports, the producer of Malang Ankur Garg recently confirmed that the sequel of Malang is being planned. He said that the makers are thankful to the audience for giving such an amazing response to Malang in theatres and now on OTT. He added that while people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, the makers are coming with Malang 2.

Ankur Garg also revealed that Mohit Suri and Luv are working on the sequel and more details would be given soon. In a media interaction, Mohit Suri also dropped major hints about the sequel as he asked the audience if they recognised the voice in the last scene of the movie. He added that there was an interesting scene in the end and the makers will come out with the twist of that later.

On the work front - Shraddha Kapoor

The 32-year-old actor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza. She later featured in Baaghi 3, a sequel to her and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. She is also expected to return for Stree 2, if and when the project is announced.

