Shraddha Kapoor's Movies In Which She Played A Passionate Singer, See Full List Here

Bollywood diva and versatile actor Shraddha Kapoor has played a variety of roles in her decade long acting career. From essaying a female gangster in Haseena Parkar to playing a professional dancer in Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha has done it all. But do you know that the pretty actor has played the role of a passionate singer in three of her films?

Also Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is a talented singer in real life as well, has played an upcoming singer in some of her most popular films. Shraddha's inclination towards singing is not a hidden secret. She has time and again expressed how much the Baaghi 3 actor loves singing. This seems to be a great coincidence for sure, that Kapoor has played the character of a singer in her films as well. So let us take a look at those Shraddha Kapoor's movies in which she played a singer.

Shraddha Kapoor Movies In Which She Played The Role Of A Passionate Singer

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

The movie which made Shraddha Kapoor an overnight star is Aashiqui 2. Sharddha K played the role of a middle-class Mharasatrian girl, Aarohi, who is a talented singer in Aashiqui 2. One day a celebrated rockstar spots her singing in a club, and Aarohi's life changes. She then releases her own album and becomes the greatest female singer in the country. Kapoor played the role of Aarohi effortlessly in Aashiqui 2. She was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the musical drama. Mohit Suri directed Aashiqui 2.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Radiant In These Majestic Ethnic Outfits, See Pictures

Rock On 2 (2016)

The next Bollywood flick in which Shraddha Kapoor essayed the role of a musician was Rock 2. In this musical drama, the Saaho actor played Jiah Sharma. She is a vibrant young music programmer and singer. Sharddha looked every bit of a rockstar in Rock 2. She was the female lead in Rock 2 alongside an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai amid other. Rock On 2 is the second edition of the blockbuster hit Rock On. But unlike its franchise, Rock On 2 failed to create magic on-screen. Farhan Akhtar played the lead role in Rock 2. Shujaat Saudagar directed Rock On 2.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; These Bollywood Divas Aced The 'Marathi Bride' Look

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend was based on Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel under the same title. Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a rich girl in the film, whose passion is singing. But due to her family pressure does not pursue her dream of becoming a singer and gets married. Her only solace is her lover Madhav, but due to some issues, the two go their separate ways. However, destiny makes them meet yet again, and they tie the knot.

Also Read:Shraddha Kapoor: Times When 'Baaghi' Actor Featured On Fashion Magazine Covers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.