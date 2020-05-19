Cameraman Trailing Shraddha Kapoor Falls Flat On His Face; See Pics

Recently, a photo of Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D co-star Sharadha Kapoor went viral on the internet. In the photo, fans can see that Kapoor is graciously walking and there is a man, who is actually Viral Bhayani, in the background, who has landed squarely on his face after tripping. Fans enjoyed this photo and came up with hilarious caption comments. Read further ahead to know more details:

Shraddha Kapoor got no chill?

Taking to his social media handle, Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani posted a photo where fans can see that Shraddha Kapoor is graciously walking and behind her, a man has felt straight on his face with his camera. The caption tells us that the man is no other than the famed photographer and paparazzi Viral Bhayani, who was trying to get a good shot of the actor from behind but tripped on a Police fence and felt with his personal gear. Here is the post by the photographer:

The post also revealed that features Kapoor, also revealed that no one was harm during this incident including the camera but a few filters were damaged and Viral Bhayani has not yet changed them. Here is the caption of the post: "Will rise from a fall👍There will always be ups and downs but you think positive. From the time when I fell after tripping from a police fence and landed straight in front of #shraddhakapoor."

He further wrote, "My camera was saved and I was not hurt yes but the filter of my camera was damaged and I still have not replaced it 😜 #throwback #viralbhayani @viralbhayani. " Fans adored the photo and it went on to garner over 35 thousand likes within a day of its upload. A fan commented saying, "Shraddha got no chill😂.. girta hai toh uthaneka nai😆" Another fan said, "LoL... I first thought you are trying to get some special angle to click..."

