Shraddha Kapoor Unleashes Her Wild Gothic Side In This Black Attire

It is not a common sight to see the Bollywood celebs on a promotional spree when their film is just a few days away for the release. The celebs often indulge in some experimentation when it comes to their sartorial choices. The celebs also come under the media glare during this phase when it comes to their outfits. Talking about this, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her film Street Dancer 3D. Not the one to disappoint the fashion police, it is inevitable that the Baaghi actor stepped out in her fashionable best for promoting the movie. Shraddha opted for a wild gothic look for the occasion and looked like an absolute stunner.

Shraddha slaying the Goth queen look with ease

She made heads turn in a BLSSD attire. She can be seen slaying the black full-sleeved bodycon attire. She paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt and a belt. Her radiant makeup along with nude lips and smokey eyes coupled with her wavy mane is further enhancing the look. She also opted for Steve Madden boots which is also stealing the show by several notches. The Chhichhore actor is looking like a true Goth queen in the entire look. She is also effortlessly carrying the whole look.

Shraddha will soon be seen in Baaghi 3

Talking about the movie Street Dancer 3D, it is directed by Remo D'Souza. It is a dance-based film that will also feature some professional dancers and choreographers. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to be released on January 24, 2020. Shraddha was last seen in the film Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in the film Saaho opposite South sensation Prabhas. Both the films were reportedly a success at the box office. She will soon be seen in the film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. This will be their second film together after the 2016 hit film Baaghi.

