Shraddha Kapoor Is Every Bit Diva In These Head-turning Blue Ensembles, See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her first release in the year 2020 --Street Dancer 3D. The actor would be seen alongside Varun Dhawan. Shraddha is on a promotional spree for her movie and for one such promotional event, the actor pulled off an adorable blue Nisse ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor donned a stunning blue knee-length denim dress by Nisse for the event. Her dress had an acid wash texture to it. The outfit looked beautiful with an asymmetrical ruffled hemline and full sleeves. Her look was kept simple with nude makeup and a sleek ponytail. The actor completed her look with silver hoops and knee-high dusted grey boots.

Shraddha's love for blue

Celebrities are known to give major fashion statements with their elegant and stunning looks. Shraddha Kapoor on one of her promotional events of Stree wore an Indo-western outfit that made her look both chic and elegant at the same time. She wore a blue ruffled skirt and paired it up with a blue embroidered crop top. She completed her look with jhumkas and nose pin. For her hairstyle, she went for loose wavy curls.

For a photoshoot, Shraddha Kapoor donned a blue embroidered lehenga and paired it with the same design blouse. She kept her look glammed up with kohl eyes and nude lips. Shraddha Kapoor's look was accessorized with a maang teeka.

Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

