Varun Dhawan Claims To Have A Childhood Crush On Co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Actress Responds

Coming together for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have known each other even before they started their journey in Bollywood. In an interview, the stars revealed that when they were little, they had a crush on each other, but they never did anything about it. Calling their childhood story similar to the peg of their upcoming film, Dhawan stated that although they had 'inter-school' problems, and there was some sort of 'rivalry' between them, there was 'hidden fondness' too.

Varun and Shraddha talk about their crush on each other

Further explaining Dhawan claimed that they were too young at the time and did not understand it all. At that moment. Shraddha chimed in and said that she only liked him, and could not see beyond him. Calling the feeling 'pure', Varun then said that the two of them were just 8-9 years old back then, and now over the years, they have just become good friends.

Talking about the film Street Dancer 3D, it is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise. The movie is helmed by Remo D'souza. The film will once again reunite Shraddha and Varun Dhawan on-screen after ABCD 2 and fans are looking forward to their chemistry. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.It is all set to release on January 24, 2020. Shraddha will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff once again in the film Baaghi 3. The actor was last seen in films like Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in Saaho opposite Prabhas. Both the films reportedly fared well at the box office.

