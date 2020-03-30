Shraddha Kapoor Was Reportedly Linked Up With These People From Industry

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Having been in the industry for a decade now, Shraddha Kapoor has been linked with various men. Here’s a list of Shraddha Kapoor’s alleged boyfriends since she started her career. Read ahead to know-

Shraddha Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating these men

Aditya Roy Kapur

Ever since the shooting of Aashiqui 2 (2013) started, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s chemistry was visibly noticeable. Apparently, the romance soared for a long time (5 years). The two actors even did another movie together, Ok Jaanu (2017). Their alleged relationship was an open secret in Bollywood circles until they parted ways. Nobody knows the exact reason for their separation to date.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar was already facing a rough patch in his life when he met Sharddha Kapoor on the sets of Rock On 2 (2016). After the alleged breakup of Shraddha and Aditya, the rumours of Shraddha and Farhan being in a relationship blew up strong when they were seen ‘dirty dancing’ at the success party of the Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Baaghi (2016). However, their carefree romance didn’t go on for long. Reports indicate that it was not a friendly breakup and they parted on a bitter note. Rumours also suggest that Shraddha wanted to see a future with Farhan and demanded a commitment for which he wasn’t ready.

Rohan Shrestha

After having relationship issues with Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor seemed to have hit it off really well with the famous photographer, Rohan Shrestha. The two have often been spotted having dinner and movie dates together. Shraddha Kapoor is linked with Rohan even today and is spotted with him at various events.

