Shraddha Kapoor Reminisces Childhood Memories While Being Isolated At Home, See Pic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a drastic turn in India. The Government of India as a precautionary measure urged all the citizens to stay at home. The Bollywood celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to abide by the rules of the Prime Minister of India. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor while self-isolating gave her fans a glimpse of her old pictures. The actor went on to share an adorable picture from her childhood giving her fans major ‘hat goals’.

Shraddha Kapoor this ‘Throwback Thursday’ post takes her fans back to her childhood days. In this picture, the actor looks adorably cute as she strikes a pose with a unique hat made of golden craft material. She is seen wearing a beautiful white dress. Shraddha Kapoor is giving her fans major fashion goals on how to style a DIY hat right. The actor went on to caption the picture explaining the mood of the post. She wrote, “Being home 🏡✨💜 #MajorThrowback #ThrowbackThursday”.

Also Read | Here's the jukebox of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor and Hina Khan know how to amp up denim game and these pics prove it

On March 25, 2020, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official social media handle to post a photo that featured three different generations in one photo. In the photo, which is a collage of three different photos, fans can see that Shraddha Kapoor is standing on the very right. Her mother, Shivangi Kapoor, is seen standing on the centre draped in a beautiful sari and with a pair of big earrings. Next to her, on the extreme left, is her grandmother, who is also seen wearing a sari. The actor shared the picture on the occasion of Gudi Padwa which marks the beginning of the new year in the Marathi tradition.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa photo spans over generations; pic inside

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor on Lockdown: "Let’s choose to look at it positively"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.