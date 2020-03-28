Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Ice Cream Flavours In This Twitter Thread Created By Fan

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, netizens are coming up with their own unique ways to keep them entertained. While some are cooking, dancing, singing, some are resorting to creating funny meme threads on social media. The recent victim to this seems to be the Bollywood actor, Shraddha Kapoor. A host of Shraddha Kapoor's photos have gone viral on Twitter where her outfits are being compared to ice cream flavours.

While celebs themselves have dressed up as ice creams, rarely they have been compared to one. Recently, a Twitter user has created a thread comparing Shraddha Kapoor's various outfits with different flavours of ice creams. Fans are also having a laugh at this hilarious stint. Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movies

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Baaghi 3. Although the movie was moving towards a steady ₹100 Crores, due to the pandemic COVID-19, screens got shut throughout the country. She has one other film in her kitty as of now, an untitled Luv Ranjan movie. It is also touted to have Ranbir Kapoor in the cast and is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

