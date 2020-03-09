The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2 Was A Remake Of 'A Star Is Born'; Know More About The Movie

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Here’s a trivia about her film 'Aashiqui 2'. Read more

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The talented actor/ director is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Career Graph Proves The 'Baaghi 3' Actor's Versatility

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti (2010), alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan, in a supporting role. However, in 2013, Kapoor found her big breakthrough role in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2, that was the sequel to the 1990 film, Aashiqui. Shraddha Kapoor was cast alongside Aditya Roy Kapur for the film, and the pair received a lot of love. The film was a major box office success with a global earning of ₹1.09 billion. Shraddha received several nominations for the movie in the Best Actress category, including one at the Filmfare Awards. Here’s a trivia about Aashiqui 2. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Trivia About Shraddha Kapoor That All Fans Of The 'Baaghi' Actor Should Know

Trivia about Aashiqui 2

  • Aashiqui 2 was Aditya Roy Kapur's first film in a leading role. He made his debut in London Dreams (2009) and played character roles in films like Guzaarish and Action Replay (2010).
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame with this film, and also entered the ₹100 crores club.
  • The movie is a remake of the Hollywood movie, A Star is Born (1936).
  • Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly came drunk on the sets once in order to play the part convincingly 
  • Before they started filming for the movie, Aditya and Shraddha did a workshop together to break the ice and get more comfortable with one another.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & Other Female Actors Who Have Sung For Their Own Films; Read

  • Both, Imran Abbas Naqvi and Sushant Singh Rajput were offered the role of Rahul Jaykar, both had to decline both they were under contract for two different film productions.
  • Anupam Kher’s niece, Vrinda Kher has also auditioned for the part of Arohi in the film. The clip is on YouTube.
  • Mahesh Bhatt has dubbed for the character of Aditya Roy Kapur's father, that is the voice that could be heard on the phone.
  • Aashiqui 2 was later remade in Telugu as Nee Jathaga Nenundali.
  • Shraddha Kapoor hurt herself on the sets after a broken glass pierced her leg.
  • Aditya Roy Kapur burnt his hand during the shoot.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees A Massive Drop On Day 2, See Here

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
