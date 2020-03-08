'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees A Massive Drop On Day 2, See Here

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 hit the ticketing counters this Friday and recorded a massive opening of Rs.17.50 crores. However, on its second day, it showed a massive drop in collections. According to the latest report on Box Office India's website, the film raked in Rs.15.5-16 crore net range on Saturday. Mass centers were expected to dive, however major multiplexes also registered a drop of about 5%, which otherwise should have gone up.

READ: Baaghi 3 Reviews: Tiger Shroff Called "Rambo Of Indian Cinema" By Fans

Baaghi 3 Box collection

Baaghi 3 got the biggest release of the year with a total of 4300 screens. For a Hindi film not dubbed in any South Indian language, this action entertainer fetched the widest release in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Baaghi 3 released in 120 cinemas in Kerala and in about 100 theatres in Tamil Nadu. Tiger has a good following in Kerala, which is evident by the numbers that his action films rake in.

READ: Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Baaghi 3 generated great hype among the audiences. Many analysts are expecting the movie to end the dry run at the Box Office in 2020, as several films have failed to do so. Till now, only Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has bought in great numbers at the Box Office, as per reports.

READ: Interesting Facts About Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' And 'Baaghi 3'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is an action thriller film. Tiger Shroff returns in his third outing as Ronnie. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Shraddha Kapoor is back to playing the leading lady in the Baaghi franchise with this film. The story is said to show Ronnie, as he stands against a nation to rescue his brother. Baaghi 3 released on March 6, 2020.

READ: 'Heropanti 2' Featuring Tiger Shroff Compared With Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' By Netizens

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.