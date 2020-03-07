Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & Other Female Actors Who Have Sung For Their Own Films; Read

In the old times, it was very common for female actors to sing their own songs. Actors like Noor Jehan, Vyjayanthimala, and Suraiya were known for their mesmerizing voices and their great acting skills. But, as time passed, singing started to develop as a strong career option in its own, and actors started to focus only on their acting.

However, there have been instances when female actors of today’s generation have taken up singing their own songs. Here are the Bollywood actors who have sung for their own film. Read ahead to know:

Actresses who have sung for their own films

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of the renowned actor, Shakti Kapoor. She stepped into the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s thriller-drama, Teen Patti (2010). Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more.

In the past decade, not only has Shraddha proved herself to be a versatile actor, but she has also made a name in the singing industry. She debuted with Galliyan from her thriller-drama, Ek Villain. Some of her beautiful songs the actor has sung for her own films are Bezubaan Phir Se from ABCD 2 (2015), Sab Tera from Baaghi (2006), Tere Mere Dil from Rock On 2 (2016), and more.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of the renowned director and producer, Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She entered the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s teen drama, Student of the Year (2012). Having proven her versatility and great acting skills, she has also shown the world another of her talent, that is singing.

The actor debuted as a singer with Sooha Saha, for her own film, Highway (2014). Some of the beautiful songs the actor has sung for her own films are Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab (2016), Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi (2016), Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and more.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is the first cousin of the globally known Bollywood actor, Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti stepped into the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), in a supporting role with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Along with having great acting skills, she has also made her mark in the singing world. She made her singing debut with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her own romantic-drama, Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017). She has also sung the female version of Teri Mitti from her film, Kesari (2019).

