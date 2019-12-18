Shraddha Kapoor's Asymmetrical Curved Mini Dress Is All Things Cute, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor had a great year in context to her career in 2019. With two blockbusters in her kitty, the actor developed a firm foot in the industry this year. This includes Chhichhore and Saaho. Apart from her acting skills, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her fashion game in Bollywood. The actor recently set the Internet on fire with her carbon-coloured asymmetrical dress.

Shraddha's fierce yet creative look

Shraddha Kapoor donned a bold carbon coloured mini dress for a photoshoot. The actor's dress is of contrasting colours, of light carbon colour and black colour. The dress has a shimmer texture detailing to it. Shraddha's dress looks more adorable because of the shape of it. It has asymmetrical curves that give the dress a wrap-around effect with a mesh detailing at the bottom.

Shraddha's makeup was glammed up with black smokey eyes and kohl lashed waterline and nude lips. Her hair was left open that gave her face a proper chiseled look. The actor's look was completed with long silver hoop earrings and leather laced block-heeled boots.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D. Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing the screen space once again. Apart from the two, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie. Street Dancer 3D was earlier slated to release on November 8, 2019, however, it will now hit the theatres on January 24, 2020, and clash with Ashwini Tiwari Iyer's sports drama film Panga.

