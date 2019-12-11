Shraddha Kapoor's Kind Gesture For 'Baaghi 3' Crew Winning Hearts On Internet

Shraddha Kapoor left for the second schedule of her film Baaghi 3 but before flying down to the shooting location she bought space blankets for the crew. The second schedule of the film is also being shot in Serbia and the minus zero temperatures can get tough to shoot in. Read on to know more about this story.

Shraddha Kapoor’s kind gesture for Baaghi 3 crew

Shraddha Kapoor was a busy bee this year. The Ek Villain actor was juggling between her film promotions and the shoot for her upcoming films. Shraddha Kapoor delivered two back-to-back hits this year, namely Saaho and Chhichhore. She starred alongside South superstar Prabhas in Saaho and she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in Chhichhore.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Trains With Taekwondo Athlete Milica Mandic For 'Baaghi 3' In Serbia, See Pic

As mentioned earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was juggling her shoots along with her film promotions. The Saaho actor was shooting for Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 at the same time. Both these movies are set to release early next year. But apart from delivering two blockbusters this year, a kind gesture by Shraddha Kapoor is winning hearts all over.

The shooting of Baaghi 3 has been taking place in Serbia. Shraddha has already completed one schedule of the third installment. But when flying out for the second schedule, the Chhichhore actor took some time out and bought space blankets for the crew of Baaghi 3. Serbia is currently experiencing minus zero-degree temperatures. This makes shooting extremely difficult due to the harsh weather conditions. The blankets will help in maintaining the body temperature and comfort of the crew as they shoot in the minus zero conditions.

Also read | Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff's Basketball Skills, Flexibility After 'cuts' Will Leave You Amazed

As mentioned earlier, both Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi are set to release early next year. Shraddha Kapoor will be reuniting with her ABCD co-star in Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D has been directed by Remo D’Souza. Baaghi 3 is the third installment in the Baaghi franchise. Shraddha Kapoor will be once again sharing screen space with War Actor Tiger Shroff. The action-based film has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Talks About The Positive Aspects Of Social Media

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor: Five Best Uptown Looks Of The Female Actor In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.