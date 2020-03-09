Shraddha Kapoor's 'Ek Villain' Minted Rs 500 Cr In 3 Days; Check Other Lesser Known Facts

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. Shraddha Kapoor is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Aashiqui 2, Chhichhore and more.

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain (2014). Along with Shraddha, the movie had Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Guru, who blurs the line between good and evil in his pursuit of revenge when his lover becomes the latest victim of a serial killer. Here are some lesser-known facts about Ek Villain. Read ahead to know:

Lesser-known facts about Ek Villain

Ek Villain was Shaad Randhawa's comeback to Hindi films.

The film was originally titled Villain. However, due to the fact that Arjun Rampal held the rights for that title, the title was changed to Ek Villain.

The title, Ek Villain was registered with Rajiv Rai. However, he gave the rights away as a kind gesture.

The film is reportedly a remake of I Saw The Devil (2010), but many portions of the film were changed to suit the Indian sensibilities.

Shraddha Kapoor learned how to ride a motorbike for the movie.

Prachi Desai played a cameo role in Ek Villain.

The glowing beach shown in the song Galliyan is Maldive's Vadhoo island beach. It dazzles at night due to the natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence caused by planktons.

This film marks Remo Fernandes's first role where he doesn't play a musician.

The film marked Mohit Suri's directorial film outside Bhatt Camp.

The film marks as Mohit Suri's second film to enter the ₹100 crores club.

Ritiesh Deshmukh wore contact lenses of different colours during the shooting of the movie.

The film reportedly earned ₹50 crores in three days.

Ek Villain is Ritiesh's first successful film which is a non-comedy.

Reportedly, the sequel of the film has been finalized with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, replacing Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh.

