Lesser-known Facts About Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' You Would Want To Know

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

In 2018, Parineeti Chopra starred in Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial, Namaste England (2018). The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor as the male lead role. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian couple, who go to great lengths to move to London, England. The movie did great at the box-office and received much appreciation. Here are the lesser-known facts about Namaste England. Read ahead to know-

Lesser-known facts of Namaste England

Namaste England is a refreshing story that follows Jasmeet and Param's romance across India and Europe. The movie was shot in locations like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and later, finally London.

The most popular song of the film, Dhoom Dhadaka, is a peppy Punjabi track that has been penned by ace lyricist Javed Akhtar, composed by Mannan Shaah and has been crooned by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra.

Ganesh Acharya choreographs all songs in the film.

Satish Kaushik is seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the film, as he plays Gurnam Singh, a happy-go-lucky, sharp-minded travel agent, who sends people abroad illegally.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen together after eight years, as the two were last seen together in Ishaqzaade (2012).

Before Namastey England, the two started shooting for their upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was scheduled to release in August 2018 but postponed to March 2019, and later to March 2020.

The film was earlier titled as Namaste Canada, as the title Namaste England was taken by Akshay Kumar who was keen on working with Vipul Shah under the title in future. However, Akshay Kumar gave away the title to Vipul, and therefore the movie got its name.

The poster of the film created a controversy, as the Indian map shown in the poster didn't show Aksai Chin region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Namaste England was announced a long time back as a sequel to Namaste London (2007). It was originally to star Akshay Kumar. However, due to other film commitments of Akshay Kumar, Vipul Shah decided to cast Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra instead.

