Shraddha Kapoor: These Pics Of The 'Baaghi' Star Proves That She's A Family Girl At Heart

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is known for her diverse movie choices, effortless style and humility. Shraddha's endearing personality and acting skills make her one of the most successful female actors in the Hindi Film Industry. Some of her most notable performances so far include in films like Baaghi, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, and Haseena Parkar.

Daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor shares a close bond with her family. The stunning actor, on several occasions, posted some adorable pictures with her loved ones on social media. Let's take a look at some of Shraddha Kapoor's family pictures which proves that she's a complete family person.

Shraddha Kapoor adorable pictures with her family members

Shraddha Kapoor is very close to her sibling and cousins

The Street Dancer 3D actor shares a great camaraderie with her elder brother Siddhant Kapoor. On multiple occasions, the siblings have been spotted together. In this Shraddha Kapoor's family picture, we can see her having a fun time with her brother and cousins.

Shraddha Kapoor shares a light-moment with mother Shivangi Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor is her mother Shivangi's darling daughter. The two Kapoor ladies are thick as thieves in real life, and close pals as well.

Shraddha Kapoor calls her dad Shakti Kapoor her Inspiration

In this throwback picture with father Shakti Kapoor, baby Shraddha looks happiest sitting on daddy's shoulder. On various chat shows, the Baaghi 3 actor has expressed her love and gratitude for her actor dad, who acts as a pillar of strength for her.

This Shraddha Kapoor's family picture is truly unmissable

In this Shraddha Kapoor's family picture one can see Shraddha all smiles as she poses for the camera with her entire extended family in one frame. One can notice Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant, and even Asha Bhosle in this super sweet family photo. The diva never misses out on meeting her family for anything.

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Source: Shakti Kapoor Instagram

