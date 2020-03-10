Shraddha Kapoor Looks Radiant In These Majestic Ethnic Outfits, See Pictures

Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotion spree nowadays. She’s busy promoting her upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3.This is the third installment of the Baaghi series. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor was a part of the original Baaghi as well, but not the second one. However, in Baaghi 3, she will again be paired opposite dapper actor Tiger Shroff. The song Dus Bahane 2.0 from the film is breaking all records on social media and is a smashing hit.

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor

Apart from her movies, Shraddha Kapoor is known for her endearing smile, charming personality and uber-chic outfits. Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her pictures in fascinating outfits. Take a look at some of the traditional looks which stunned many.

Shraddha Kapoor makes heads turn in these stunning ethnic outfits

Shraddha Kapoor dazzles like a diva in this black net saree

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor's royal blue lehenga sure gives us some royal vibes

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Baaghi 3 actor looks ethereal in this blush lehenga

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha sizzles in her ultra-glam outfit

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Aashiqui 2 actor looks ravishing in this printed casual crop-top and long skirt

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looks truly adorable in silk Anarkali dress

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha's purple Kanjeevaram saree is a must-have in the wardrobe

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Stree actor gleams with panache in this scintillating green lehenga with silver embellishments

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

