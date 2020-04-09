Did Hina Khan Take Inspiration From Shraddha Kapoor's Holographic Dress? See Pics

Hacked actor Hina Khan's style evolution over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. She has widened her fashion horizon and is leaving no stone unturned in upping her fashion game each passing day. At one of her public appearances at a social event, Hina Khan's holographic skirt reminded us of Shraddha Kapoor's holographic dress which she wore during the promotions of her last release Baaghi 3.

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

It seems like Hina Khan took inspiration from the Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor's voguish holographic dress, and we not complaining. Hina Khan looked absolutely stunning in the ensemble. Let us take a look.

Hina Khan takes fashion inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor's holographic dress

In these Hina Khan's Instagram pictures, the stunning actor can be seen donning an alluring holographic pencil skirt. She paired it with a high neck shimmery white tunic with balloon sleeves. Hina Khan opted for a messy ponytail hairdo and subtle makeup to complete her entire look.

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan did not go overboard with her accessories and wore a pair of silver medium-sized hoops. Hina kept her makeup minimalistic and with highlighted cheekbones pink lips and pink eyeliner. Sharddha Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a stunning holographic mini dress with plunging neckline and bell sleeves.

Source: Ishani Vasisht Instagram

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor chose this gorgeous designer dress when she visited the sets of reality Dance Plus5 . Shraddha Kapoor went with her Baaghi 3 co-actor Tiger Shroff for their film's promotion. Shraddha Kapoor's sleek straight hair and dewy natural makeup accentuated her overall look to ten folds. With these pictures it is quite evident, that Hina Khan's skirt is definitely inspired by Shraddha Kapoor's dress and both these charming actors pulled off their respective looks with utmost panache.

