Shraddha Kapoor's Family Tree & Other Interesting Facts That You Probably Didn't Know

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest Bollywood actors in today's generation. Along with acting, Shraddha has also made her name in the singing industry, with her melodious voice. She is counted under the most popular, A-listed and the highest-paid actor in India today. She was even featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016. Read ahead to know more about Shraddha Kapoor and her family tree-

Shraddha Kapoor's family tree

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. Her elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor, her two aunts, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure are all are a part of the Indian film industry. She is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Hailing from a family of actors, she desired to become an actor at a young age.

Shraddha Kapoor was born and raised in Mumbai. On her father's side, she is of Punjabi descent, and on her mother's side, she is of Marathi and Konkani ancestry. Her maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure, belonged to Kolhapur and her maternal grandmother hailed from Panaji, Goa. In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she was raised as a Marathi as her maternal relatives lived nearby, in Maharashtra.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor did her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. At the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay, where she was schoolmates with actors, Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff. In an interview with a leading lifestyle daily, both Shraddha and Tiger admitted that they had a crush on each other in school, but never proposed to each other.

The Baaghi actor then enrolled into Boston University to major in psychology, but she left the course in her freshman year to appear in her debut film Teen Patti(2010). In an interview with a leading daily, Shakti Kapoor revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was barely 16 years old when she was offered her first film, after watching one of her school play performances, but she rejected the proposal as she was aspiring to become a psychologist. Also, she was trained as a singer since her childhood as her maternal grandfather and mother are classical singers.

In 2013, Shraddha Kapoor found her breakthrough role in Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2, the sequel to the 1990 film Aashiqui. She was cast as Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town bar singer who becomes a successful playback artist with the help of a popular male singer, played by Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was a major box office success with a global revenue of Rs 1.09 billion. Shraddha Kapoor received several nominations in the Best Actress category, including one at the Filmfare Awards, for the film.

