Shraddha Kapoor Amuses Fans With Fun And Quirky Chicken Dance

Shraddha Kapoor is renowned on social media for her quirky little dance videos that she often shares online. During the promotions for Stree, Shraddha Kapoor danced alongside Rajkummar Rao in a fun video that quickly went viral. The actor also posted several BTS dance videos from the sets of Street Dancer 3D, where she would often groove alongside her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. So Shraddha Kapoor's fans are used to watching their favourite star pull off some quirky and absurd dance steps. In a recent fan post on social media, Shraddha Kapoor once again treated her fans with a quirky and funny video, where she performed a strange little chicken dance.

Shraddha Kapoor performs a hilarious dance step at a party

Above is the video that shows Shraddha Kapoor's strange little dance step. The video was shared online by fans and the caption of the post said that it was the cutest thing that you will watch today. The video itself was also tagged with the words, the most funniest and beautiful Shraddha Kapoor. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor seems to be at a private party, and for a few moments, she performs a funny and quirky little chicken dance. Shraddha undoubtedly had a lot of fun performing the step, as she bursts into laughter once she finishes her dance.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently featured in the dance film, Street Dancer 3D. However, the film failed to impress at the box office and performed mediocrely. Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming action drama, Baaghi 3, where she will star alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

