Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore'; Read

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Here are some lesser-known facts about her 2019, critically acclaimed film 'Chhichhore'. Read more

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor though having an easy way in Bollywood has worked hard and proved her talent. She is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Aashiqui 2 and more.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Career Graph Proves The 'Baaghi 3' Actor's Versatility

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Nitesh Tiwari's comedy-drama, Chhichhore. The movie cast had Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahir Raj, and Varun Sharma in other lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways. The film received critical acclaim and made it to the Rs 100 crores club. Here are some lesser-known facts about Chhichhore movie-

Also Read | Trivia About Shraddha Kapoor That All Fans Of The 'Baaghi' Actor Should Know

Lesser-known facts about Chhichhore

  • Shraddha Kapoor played the role of an elderly character for the second time, first being Haseena Parker (2017).
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput are seen sharing screen space for the first time in this movie
  • It was the eleventh highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2019.
  • Chhichhore collected Rs 7.3 crores on the first day. However, due to extremely positive word-of-mouth, it had a lifetime collection of Rs 154 crores in India.
  • Professional players and coaches were hired to train the actors for various sports in Chhichhore.
  • The film was the reunion of Bosco and Caesar for choreography after three years.
  • Aamir Khan launched the trailer of Chhichhore.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Sees A Massive Drop On Day 2, See Here

  • According to reports, Tahir Raj Bhasin considers this as his toughest role.
  • As the character of Tahir Raj Bhasin was written as a star athlete, he had to train in various sports like football, volleyball and Kabbadi. The actor also took a month-long training in building physical strength, and he also had to train daily for four to five hours with national coaches. But, the biggest challenge was to compete with National runners.
  • Tahir Raj Basin, who is a non-smoker had to play the character of a chain-smoker in the film. To solve the problem they used cigarettes with basil leaves and green tea.

Also Read | Lesser-known Facts About Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' You Would Want To Know

 

 

First Published:
