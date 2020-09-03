Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Her 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor On His Birthday; See Post

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to pen a beautiful birthday wish for her father Shakti Kapoor. The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Shakti Kapoor. In this picture, he is captured candidly as he walks in an event. Shakti Kapoor is seen donning a casual outfit as he wore a green shirt with corduroy denim. Shraddha Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her ‘Baapu’. She wrote, “Birthday Baapu!ðŸŽ‰ @shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe ðŸ’«ðŸ¥°ðŸ’œ.” Fans in huge number wished Shakti Kapoor and also dropped several love emoticons appreciating the picture.

Siddhant Kapoor's birthday wish for his 'POP'

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor also took to his Instagram to wish his 'pop' Shakti Kapoor. He shared an adorable picture with his father from his childhood days. In the picture, Shakti Kapoor is seen donning a wide smile as he looks at Siddhant while holding him in his arms. Siddhant Kapoor, on the other hand, is captured candidly while looking at something in distance. Siddhant Kapoor showered love for his father and also extended gratitude for everything he did for him. Take a look at Siddhant Kapoor's birthday wish for Shakti Kapoor.

About Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his comic skills and commendable performances as an antagonist. The actor made his acting debut in 1977 with movie Khel Khilari Ka. The years 1980–81 established Shakti Kapoor as an actor in Bollywood with two of his movies, where he was a villain - Qurbani and Rocky. In 1983, Kapoor had roles in Himmatwala and the Subhash Ghai directed movie Hero. Kapoor had played villain roles in both these movies. Shakti Kapoor has featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. The actor developed a firm foothold in Bollywood with movies like Raja Babu, Tohfa, Bol Radha Bola among others. He was last seen in the Malayalam movie Lucifer. Shakti Kapoor made a cameo appearance as Sanghani.

