Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shraddha Kapoor And Her Brother Look All Sorts Of Cute In This Pic

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor is often seen sharing his childhood pictures. Here is an unseen throwback picture of Siddhanth Kapoor with his sister Shraddha Kapoor. This throwback picture takes us back to Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood days.

In this picture, toddler Shraddha is seen sitting on a car with Siddhanth Kapoor who is adorably hugging her sister. Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with black shorts. Siddhant Kapoor is seen donning a printed shirt with denim. The duo looks unrecognisable in the picture. Fans in huge numbers praised the picture and also pointed the uncanny resemblance between Shraddha Kapoor and her brother. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s picture with her brother.

Picture Courtesy: Shraddha_Jacqueline Instagram

Also Read| Siddhanth Kapoor singing with sister Shraddha Kapoor is too hilarious; watch video

Shraddha Kapoor's wish for Shakti Kapoor's birthday

Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, September 3. To mark the occasion, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to pen a beautiful birthday wish for her father. The actor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Shakti Kapoor. In this picture, he is captured candidly as he walks in at an event. Shakti Kapoor is seen donning a casual outfit as he wore a green shirt with corduroy denim. Shraddha Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for her ‘Baapu’. She wrote, “Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe.” Fans in huge numbers wished Shakti Kapoor and also dropped several love emoticons appreciating the picture.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Stree'; shares fond memories with Rajkummar Rao

Siddhanth Kapoor's childhood picture

Taking to Instagram, Siddhanth Kapoor posted a picture of himself stretching his legs in a split position. The actor managed to do a proper split and thus fans were truly amazed by this picture. In the caption, Siddhanth Kapoor asked his fans to not forget to stretch every day. He then wished his fans a good night as he proceeded later to add a few more hashtags in the post.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor shares video of people singing 'Tum Hi Ho', says 'loved the excitement'

The actor used the hashtag which said “Right after blood sport released” hinting that he was quite inspired by that film to strike the pose in a similar fashion. He then added another hashtag which read “all cause of van damme” thus naming the actor who inspired him the most to try the impressive leg split. Fans were left amazed by his acrobatic skills and praised him in the comments.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday; see post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.