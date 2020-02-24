Shraddha Kapoor's Looks From Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Are Breaking The Internet

Past few films of Bollywood's A-list actor Shraddha Kapoor have worked like magic at the Box-Office. Be it ABCD 2, Chhichhore, Stree, or Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor's journey in Bollywood from being known as Shakti Kapoor's daughter to a mega movie star in her own right has been phenomenal. Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is on a promotions spree for her upcoming action-thriller movie Baaghi 3.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Has Slayed The All-black Leather Look?

Image Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. The first Baaghi film released in the year 2016 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. After a gap four years, the superhit Jodi is coming back on the silver screen with an interesting story plot.

Read: Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Starring Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Invites A Meme-fest

Image Credit: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Recently a new song from Baaghi 3 released on social media titled Dus Bahane 2.0 and it is already breaking the internet. Within a few hours of its release, Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 crossed millions of views on Youtube and went viral on social media. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have given a memorable dance performance in the Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane 2.0, which will stay afresh in people's memories for the longest span. Watch the song here-

Read: Baaghi 3 Brings Back Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's Dynamic Duo

However, it is Shraddha Kapoor's looks from the song Dus Bahane 2.0, which has become the talk of the town lately. The Baaghi 3 actor has left no stone unturned in keeping her voguish looks on point and has upped her fashion game like never before. Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's looks from Dus Bahane 2.0

Shraddha Kapoor looks from Dus Bahane 2.0 are breaking the internet

Images Credit: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has opted for some bold outfits in the track like wine red and royal blue. She has kept her makeup and hair dramatic with kohl in the eyes, bold lip colours and voluminous hair. The gorgeous diva looks simply stupendous in the track. Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres on March 06, 2020.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Says Tiger Shroff's Got A Humorous Side Which Gets Dark At Times

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.