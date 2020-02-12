Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Baaghi 3’s 'Dus Bahane 2.0' Invites A Meme Fest

The much-awaited Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is also the third installment in the Baaghi franchise.

The trailer of the film got an impressive response from the fans and now the makers unveiled the first song from the movie titled Dus Bahane 2.0. The track is the reprised version of the original hit song which was picturized on Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty and in the 2005 movie, Dus.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

The original song was crooned by KK and Shaan

The peppy song showcases Tiger and Shraddha getting groovy. From what it comes across from the video, the duo shares sizzling chemistry. The fans have received their chemistry positively once again. '

The original track was crooned by popular singers KK and Shaan. It was composed by Vishal-Shekar. However, the release of the new track has also got some mixed responses from the listeners. While some fans loved the new version, others started criticizing it for the lack of originality. Soon, netizens got creative and shared several memes on this reprised version of the track. Check out some of the tweets.

The film will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020

After the success of the 2016 film Baaghi, the movie was turned into a franchise with the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead character, Ronnie, in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will make a comeback to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second installment of the franchise. Baaghi 3 is slated to release in theatres on March 6, 2020.

Also Read: Disha Patani Finds Tiger Shroff And Shraddha's Chemistry "hot" In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Wears A Vest That Has A Disha Patani Connection; See Pics

(Image Courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.