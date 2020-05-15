Shraddha Kapoor's Studio Dance Videos That You Can't Miss; Watch Here

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor recently revealed that her favourite way of staying healthy is dancing and it is very evident through her social media handle. Shraddha Kapoor often goes on to share several videos of her practising dance in studios, no wonders the actor went on to star in Remo D’souza's ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Here’s taking a look at Sharddha Kapoor’s dance videos in studios.

In this video, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen learning the steps for a number in the film Chhichhore. She can be seen practising the steps along with a few other dancers. Check out the video below.

In this video, Shraddha Kapoor shared a small snippet of them of warming up before they start dancing. They can be seen warming up themselves by practising some stretching exercise. Check out the video below.

In this video, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen practising some difficult steps for her film ABCD 2. Check out the video below.

In this video, the actor can be seen practising the steps for her song Bezubaan Phir Se from the film ABCD 2. She along with a few dancers can be seen learning some difficult steps in the studio. Check out the video here.

Looking at these videos, it is very evident that Shraddha Kapoor is very talented and dedicated to her work. She also loves indulging in dancing as she calls it her favourite way of staying fit and healthy. Fans are love watching the actor groove to these melodious tracks and are also rooting for her star in some more dance films.

