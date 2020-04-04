Shraddha Kapoor's Dog Shyloh Turns Into 'Kabir Singh' In Her Latest Post, See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor is one of those celebrities who have always given her fans a glimpse of her love for dogs by sharing cute pictures and videos. Shraddha Kapoor's dog Shyloh’s birthday was recently celebrated by the actor as she posted some adorable pictures of him on her social media. She also thanked all the fan pages for posting sweet edits. Shraddha Kapoor also shared one of these edits that had a Kabir Singh twist added to it.

Shraddha shared a picture posted by one of her fan pages. In this picture collage, there were two pictures of Shraddha Kapoor with stray dogs and in the third picture, it was Shyloh’s face edited over Kabir Singh’s face from the scene where he rides on the bullet as he goes to beat that person who touched his beloved. The whole picture was explained with a text that was, “When Shraddha Kapoor's dog Shyloh sees Shraddha with other dogs.” Shraddha Kapoor mentioned the fan page and praised it for the edit. She captioned the picture with different emojis, “🤣🤣🤣👌🏼💜”.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her dog's birthday by a special birthday wish on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures with Shyloh giving several expressions and penned a cute birthday note. She wrote, "My little precious babu’s birthday today!!!🎉Happy birthday Shyloh💫❤️guys thank you fan clubs and all who have made such sweet edits today! Putting as many as I can in my story 🤗✨💜". Shraddha Kapoor's fan pages also shared some adorable pictures of the two.

