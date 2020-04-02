The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor And Kiara Advani Show How To Slay White Shirt Tops

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani love to turn heads with their fashion choices and trends. See who wore the white shirt top better amongst the two.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani are two very popular Bollywood actors and fashionistas. The beautiful divas have impressed the audiences with their film choices and performances. The actors set trends with each outfit they don and slay in them perfectly. Take a look at which of these two stunning actors carried the white shirt top look better.

Read Also: 'Eat Well, Keep Exercising': Sanjay Dutt Urges Fans To Maintain Fitness Amid Lockdown

Shraddha Kapoor v/s Kiara Advani: Who slayed the white shirt top look

Shraddha Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Read Also: Pulkit Samrat's 'Quarantine Ki Kahani' Features Lord Ganesha In The Lead?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous as ever in these photos here. In the first picture, she looks charming as always in the white top and skirt with braided hair, minimal makeup and black shoes. In the second image, Shraddha Kapoor looks sharp in the all-white attire with her hair tied up and smokey eyes. In the third photo, she dons a white shirt top with a black skirt and golden earrings.

Read Also: Akshay Kumar's Wild Outfit In Unseen Pics From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Amuses Fans

Kiara Advani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara Advani looks absolutely stunning in the above pictures. She surely knows how to rock the white shirt top look with comfort. In the first picture, Kiara Advani dons an all-white attire with the loose hair styling. In the second and third images, she carries the white shirt top with long skirts with equal grace and elegance.

Read Also: Here's An Interesting Trivia About Superstar Anil Kapoor That Every Fan Must Know About

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
