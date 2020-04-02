Shraddha Kapoor Vs Kiara Advani Who Slayed The Golden Shimmery Outfit Better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani are among the most popular actors. Both the divas have impressed the audiences with their film choices and acting chops. Shraddha Kapoor grabbed everyone's attention with films like Stree, Aashiqui 2, and Baaghi among others. Whereas Kiara Advani has impressed the audience with performances in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newws, and Lust Stories. The actors set trends with each outfit they don and slay in them perfectly. Take a look at which of these two stunning actors and fashionistas carried the golden shimmery outfit look better.

Shraddha Kapoor v/s Kiara Advani, who slayed the golden shimmery outfit look better?

Shraddha Kapoor

The Chhichhore actor rocks the golden shimmery sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline. Shraddha Kapoor has let her hair open in soft curls and opted for nude makeup. With nminimal accessories, the Bagghi actor has opted for nude strappy heels.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks absolutely stunning in the above picture. The Guilty actor can be seen donning a golden shimmery full-sleeve dress with a thigh-high split and deep neckline. She looks breathtaking with her hair kept loose and her makeup complementing her outfit perfectly. Kiara Advani paired her golden shimmery dress with high-heel stilettos of the same colour.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix film, Guilty and will feature in movies like Laxmmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Shraddha Kapoor on the other other hand was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. She is working on a Luv Ranjan's yet untitled movie that will hit the screens next year.

